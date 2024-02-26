Jazzy announces charity gig in aid of Children's Health Foundation

Irish singer-songwriter Jazzy has announced a charity event in Dublin.

‘Jazzy & Friends in Aid of Children’s Health Foundation’ will see the artist team up with a number of surprise special guests for the exclusive event, set to take place on April 4th at Dublin’s 3Olympia.

Children's Health Foundation raises vital funds to support sick children and their families in Children's Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght, and Connolly.

Speaking about the event, Jazzy said: "I've been really wanting to do something like this, to give back to the community that has supported me to get me this far. I've been blessed to be so busy these last couple of years and Dublin has been behind me the whole way. It hasn't gone unnoticed.

"And I can't wait to finally play an all-ages show in my hometown, as the love from the young fans has really warmed my heart!

"Children's Health Foundation do such fantastic work in Dublin and I couldn't think of a more worthy cause."

Sharon Nolan, head of marketing and communications at Children's Health Foundation, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Jazzy for choosing to support Children’s Health Foundation in this special hometown show. This amazing concert will raise vital funds to support sick children and their families in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres and raise awareness of the work we do. Huge thank you to Jazzy and her team for their incredible support.”

Tickets for ‘Jazzy & Friends in Aid of Children’s Health Foundation’ will go on sale from Thursday, February 29th at 10 am.

Last year saw Jazzy breaking through with the huge success of her Constellations EP and her first Irish and UK headline tour.

Brit ‘Best International Song’ and RTÉ Choice Music Prize nominated Irish dance vocalist DJ Jazzy is coming off the back of a big year, with her single ‘Giving Me’ making her the first Irish woman to top the charts in over 14 years.

She also had a Top 5 UK single with dance duo Belters Only with ‘Make Me Feel Good’.

By James Cox

