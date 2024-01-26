Jennifer Lopez to co-produce Bob The Builder film

Jennifer Lopez will be among those making the first animated theatrical Bob The Builder film, toy manufacturer Mattel has announced.

The 54-year-old singer and actress will be a co-producer on the project through her production company, Nuyorican Productions.

Lopez, who will be joined by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, has already seen her company make crime comedy Hustlers and romantic action film Shotgun Wedding, and she starred in both.

Goldsmith-Thomas said she, Lopez and Medina are “elated to be partnering with the visionaries at Mattel Films”.

Advertisement

Anthony Ramos will play Bob in the film (Ian West/PA)

She added: “The show’s ability to promote positive thinking, problem solving and empowerment with a completely original story set in Puerto Rico puts a new spin on a beloved brand, and we can’t wait for new and existing fans to connect with these amazing characters.”

New movie

In the film, Hamilton musical and Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts star Anthony Ramos will play Roberto “Bob” as he travels to US territory Puerto Rico for a major construction job.

Advertisement

Mattel, which bought the rights to the British character and released the blockbuster hit film Barbie last year with Warner Bros Pictures, said Bob will look into the issues on the island and the film will “celebrate the vibrant and colourful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people”.

Lopez’s parents are from Puerto Rico and Ramos has a similar background.

Grammy-winning Ramos, who has also been nominated for a Golden Globe and Emmy, said: “For years, Bob The Builder’s characters have inspired young people around the world.

“I’m proud to partner with Mattel Films, (animation and production studio) ShadowMachine, Nuyorican Productions, and Felipe Vargas to bring this important message to the big screen, adding elements of life that are inspired by my own.

Advertisement

Actor Neil Morrissey originally voiced Bob The Builder on British television (Chris Young/PA)

“A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can.”

Ramos also produces alongside Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico of ShadowMachine, who have released Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and BoJack Horseman, while Colombian-American filmmaker Felipe Vargas, who directed Milk Teeth, will write the screenplay.

Original TV Show

Bob The Builder began as a British TV series on CBBC with Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrissey voicing the character.

The general contractor, who lives in Bobsville, had a number one hit with Can We Fix It?, and the series ran from 1999 to 2011.

It was relaunched by HIT Entertainment, which became part of Mattel Television, on Channel 5 with Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban actor Lee Ingleby as the voice in the UK.

The revamped version was criticised for making the character of Bob appear slimmer than the original.

Mattel’s first theatrical release was Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and it was the highest-grossing film of 2023.

The company is also planning to bring out other films including American Girl, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Masters Of The Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, Uno, View-Master, and Wishbone.

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.