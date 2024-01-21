Justin Timberlake to release new music

Justin Timberlake has given fans a glimpse of his first new solo music in almost six years.

The 42-year-old singer played his new song, titled 'Selfish', over a video he posted to Instagram of him rehearsing for a gig in Tennessee.

It's believed the album will be called “Justin Timberlake Presents: Everything I Thought It Was” after he posted a picture with the caption 'EITIW' in a previous post.

His last album, 'Man Of The Woods', was released nearly six years ago, in February 2018.

