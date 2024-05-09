Play Button
Katy Perry urges ‘hold on to your common sense hat’ after viral fake Met Gala photo

Katy Perry urges ‘hold on to your common sense hat’ after viral fake Met Gala photo
Katy Perry performs at King Charles III's coronation, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Katy Perry has urged people to “hold on to your common sense hat” after a fake picture of her at the Met Gala went viral.

The Firework star previously revealed her mother was among those who fell for an AI-generated picture of her at the star-studded bash in New York.

Perry did not attend the event, despite images that appeared to show her in a lavish floral gown on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She warned people to be on alert for fakery ahead of the US election in November, writing on Twitter: “Wow ppl are STILL texting me that they can’t believe they missed me at The Met or OMG you killed it etc etc… welp, hold on to your common sense hat cause we in for a ride this fall…”

Earlier this week Perry shared two of the fake images on Instagram and wrote: “Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.”

She also shared a screenshot of a text message from her mother saying she did not know her daughter had gone to the event and praising her “gorgeous gown”.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)


Fake images of pop star Rihanna at the event have also gone viral.

Perry replied to the text: “lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE.”

The Rude Boy singer is a regular at the fashion gala but also did not attend this year.

By Laura Harding, Deputy Entertainment Editor

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

