Kim K turns into creepy blonde in American Horror Story teaser

A teaser trailer for the latest season of American Horror Story has been released in which Kim Kardashian transforms into a creepy blonde.

The reality star, who was revealed in April to be joining the popular anthology horror television show, appears in the 30-second clip dressed in a black dress and latex gloves, carrying a baby.

A group of people wearing white and repeating the word baby, and a voice singing a haunting cover of Rock-A-Bye Baby begins the trailer, as the 12th series cast is shown, starting with Scream Queens star Emma Roberts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carnival Row star and model Cara Delevingne then appears in what looks like medical garb.

Both actresses take off their glasses as scenes are interspersed with dancers, hands wearing black latex gloves, bird's eggs falling and a crib.

Kardashian then appears with the baby, which she pats before looking down the camera lens.

The end says that American Horror Story is “coming soon”.

Advertisement

The latest season, Delicate, is expected to follow a format similar to other series from creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

In the other instalments, different characters appear, who are often played by actors from other seasons, such as Roberts and Evan Peters, and are themed around a particular horror genre.

Previous seasons of the dark drama have included vampires, witches and the devil, and have featured Oscar-winning actress Jessica Lange, Dynasty star Dame Joan Collins, Ratched actress Sarah Paulson, and singer Lady Gaga.

As well as starring in several reality shows, Kardashian has previously hosted Saturday Night Live and voiced one of the characters in PAW Patrol: The Movie.

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.