Kurt Cobain exhibition coming to Ireland

Calling all Nirvana fans! An exhibition celebrating the life and music of Kurt Cobain is coming to Ireland, according to Hot Press magazine.

A range of memorabilia is coming to The Museum of Style Icons in County Kildare next week, including 'treasured' items belonging to the Nirvana frontman, who died in 1994, aged 27. This exhibition celebrating Kurt Cobain is one of the only ones to ever occur in Ireland.

This exhibition will include instruments, hand written letters and stage outfits belonging to the pop culture icon. The singer's Skystang I Fender Mustang will go up for auction after its display, a.

Eagle-eyed fans may recognise this guitar from shows played by the band in 1993 and 1994. This includes their historic gig in Terminal Einz in Munich, which took place on March 1994. It is believed that this is the last guitar that Cobain ever played.

This guitar is due to fetch between €944,000 to €1.8 million once it is auctioned.

