Leonardo di Caprio under fire for rumoured romance with teenager

Twitter users have slammed actor Leonardo di Caprio over his alleged romance with a teenager.

The 48-year-old Titanic star is rumoured to be dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

Di Caprio was pictured sitting next to the Israeli model at a party in Detroit. The actor was dressed in a bomber jacket and baseball cap, while Polani wore a grey pinstripe suit.

Leonardo Dicaprio, 48, is reportedly dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani. pic.twitter.com/mbd1BLTkKr — Remarks (@Remarks) February 7, 2023

Twitter users have been quick to shame Di Caprio for dating a person who wasn't even born when his hit movie Titanic was released.

Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend wasn't even born when Titanic was released 🤮 — State of Eimeargency (@_Cailin_Corcra_) February 6, 2023

So Titanic is 25 years old and Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is 19?! That’s just…wow… — Jenn_Hexx (@jenn_hexx) February 6, 2023

Other users felt it was strange that Di Caprio was dating a person whose high school education had been interrupted by Covid 19

Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend is so young that her high school education was interrupted by COVID-19, weirrrrrrrd🫣 — ﾑﾚ乇ﾒ (@hpdri) February 7, 2023

Comedian Katherine Ryan called out the actor for his dating habits which she believes are "creepy."

This is literally all I’ve talked about for SEVEN YEARS. https://t.co/6c5geKNgAS — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) February 6, 2023

Quoting a tweet from Dr Charlotte Proudman that said "Not enough people are talking about Leonardo di Caprio-who is almost 50- and "getting close" to a 19-year-old teenage girl", Ryan wrote, "This is literally all I've talked about for SEVEN YEARS."

The comedian posted "uh huh" in response to another tweet which read "the power dynamic of his age, his wealth, and his fame over a 19-year-old girl is actually repulsive." Ryan went on to acknowledge that, while this romance wasn't a crime per se, it is unsavoury; "No crime, just a creepy pattern" she wrote.

Di Caprio was linked previously to actress Victoria Lamas and has developed a reputation in the media for not dating women older than 25 years.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, you can contact the National Rape Crisis Centre Helpline for free at 1800 77 88 88