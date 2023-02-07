Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

Leonardo di Caprio under fire for rumoured romance with teenager

Leonardo di Caprio under fire for rumoured romance with teenager
Leonardo DiCaprio, © PA Archive/PA Images
Michelle Heffernan
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Twitter users have slammed actor Leonardo di Caprio over his alleged romance with a teenager.

The 48-year-old Titanic star is rumoured to be dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

Di Caprio was pictured sitting next to the Israeli model at a party in Detroit. The actor was dressed in a bomber jacket and baseball cap, while Polani wore a grey pinstripe suit.

Advertisement

Twitter users have been quick to shame Di Caprio for dating a person who wasn't even born when his hit movie Titanic was released.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other users felt it was strange that Di Caprio was dating a person whose high school education had been interrupted by Covid 19

Comedian  Katherine Ryan called out the actor for his dating habits which she believes are "creepy."

Quoting a tweet from Dr Charlotte Proudman that said "Not enough people are talking about Leonardo di Caprio-who is almost 50- and "getting close" to a 19-year-old teenage girl", Ryan wrote, "This is literally all I've talked about for SEVEN YEARS."

The comedian posted "uh huh" in response to another tweet which read "the power dynamic of his age, his wealth, and his fame over a 19-year-old girl is actually repulsive." Ryan went on to acknowledge that, while this romance wasn't a crime per se, it is unsavoury; "No crime, just a creepy pattern" she wrote.

Di Caprio was linked previously to actress Victoria Lamas and has developed a reputation in the media for not dating women older than 25 years.

Consent in romantic relationships is complex. To learn more about consent, listen to this Beat 102-103 Podcast in association with the Department of Justice

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, you can contact the National Rape Crisis Centre Helpline for free at 1800 77 88 88

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man accused of sexual assault injured by 'vigilantes', court told

 By Beat News
Wexford News 2

Wexford's iconic Dun Mhuire Theatre to be demolished

 By Robbie Byrne
News 3

Rescue operation in Waterford sees six people and a dog airlifted to safety

 By Jan Stafford
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement