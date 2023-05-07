Locations in Ireland revealed as filming spots for newest season of Euphoria

Dublin's Copper Face Jacks has been listed as a filming location for the newest season of teen drama, Euphoria.

Movie review website, IMDb, has published a listing of filming locations for season 3 of the series.

Fans of the show may see cast members, like Zendaya, strolling around the capital, with the Long Hall Pub on George's Street also listed as a location.

Angus Cloud - who plays Fezco - has previously spoken about his Irish roots, saying "all his family" live here.

Advertisement

Reacting to the news, the nightclub took to Facebook and posted a mockup picture of the show's stars in the famous Dublin venue, adding:

"BREAKING NEWS: The Euphoria crew shoot season 3 at Coppers! The girls get a table, bottles are flowing, Rue and Jules soak in the tunes on the dance floor while Maddie and Cassie cause a scene in the girls toilets."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Advertisement

Picture: Screenshot of Copper Face Jacks Facebook post.