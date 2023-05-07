Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

Locations in Ireland revealed as filming spots for newest season of Euphoria

Locations in Ireland revealed as filming spots for newest season of Euphoria
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (L-R) Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira and Sydney Sweeney attend the HBO Max FYC event for "Euphoria" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Dublin's Copper Face Jacks has been listed as a filming location for the newest season of teen drama, Euphoria.

Movie review website, IMDb, has published a listing of filming locations for season 3 of the series.

Fans of the show may see cast members, like Zendaya, strolling around the capital, with the Long Hall Pub on George's Street also listed as a location.

Angus Cloud - who plays Fezco - has previously spoken about his Irish roots, saying "all his family" live here.

Advertisement

Reacting to the news, the nightclub took to Facebook and posted a mockup picture of the show's stars in the famous Dublin venue, adding:

"BREAKING NEWS: The Euphoria crew shoot season 3 at Coppers! The girls get a table, bottles are flowing, Rue and Jules soak in the tunes on the dance floor while Maddie and Cassie cause a scene in the girls toilets."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

Advertisement

Picture: Screenshot of Copper Face Jacks Facebook post.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Three youths arrested after series of vehicle thefts

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

2.5 magnitude earthquake detected in Donegal

 By Dayna Kearney
Wexford News 3

Wexford woman gives up civil service job to pursue a career with canines

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement