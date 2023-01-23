Måneskin: queerbaiting accusations are 'stupid'

Italian Eurovision winners Måneskin have rejected allegations of queerbaiting.

The rock band have been speaking to The Guardian over the weekend and have responded to allegations that some member employed the tactic.

Queerbating is essentially when artists promote or hint at LGBTQ+ representation but don't actually depict same-sex relationships in their work.

The band's bassist Victoria de Angelis vigorously denied any instances of queerbaiting within Måneskin.

She told The Guardian: "There are some cases where it happens, but sometimes (the accusations are) so extreme. It's stupid for queer people, who should fight these stereotypes, to label it as this and create more hate,"

She continued: "The fact (guitarist Thomas Raggi and frontman Damiano David) are straight doesn't mean they can't wear make-up. Or heels."

She also argued that they are firm allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Victoria also chatted about the fact that they themselves have been victims of a conservative backlash, especially in their home country of Italy.

Måneskin formed in Rome in 2016, won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, and their new album 'Rush' is out now.