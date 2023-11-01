Watch: Mariah Carey is defrosted as she marks start of Christmas season

Mariah Carey has kicked off the Christmas season with a video that shows her being defrosted and ready to celebrate, set to the soundtrack of her hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.
The video, shared on social media, shows a clock ticking from 11.59pm on October 31st to midnight on November 1st.
As midnight strikes, a vault door opens to reveal Carey entombed in a block of ice as Halloween characters, including Ghostface from Scream and a person in a pumpkin mask, use hairdryers to defrost her.
As the ice begins to thaw, Carey sings “It’s time!”, prompting the ice to crack, and she emerges as her Christmas anthem plays.
Carey frolics in a skin-tight red Santa suit surrounded by Christmas trees and elves in festive jumpers, as well as her children, Moroccan and Monroe, 12.
She captioned the video: “It’s…… TIME!!! #MariahSZN.”
Carey has become increasingly synonymous with the Christmas season since the release of All I Want For Christmas Is You, which appeared on her first holiday album Merry Christmas in 1994.
Since then she has released a string of Christmas albums and this year will perform a number of Christmas shows in the US and Canada.
She also has a Christmas special on Apple TV+, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which was released in 2020.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor