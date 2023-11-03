Play Button
Mariah Carey sued $20m over All I Want for Christmas Is You

Ayomide Akinshilo
It is that time of the year!

Christmas time or Mariah Carey time. However you want to look at it, the influence of the hit song All I Want for Christmas Is You cannot be understated.

The song has become a staple of everything post Halloween and pre-New Year on Jan 1st.

The song attracts a lot of attention, airplay and streams whenever the holiday season rolls around.

However, the song has now gathered another type of attention as Mariah Carey is now being sued by singer-songwriter Andy Stone.

Stone alleges that Carey copied his 1989 song also named All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Stone released his song under the stage name Vince Vance as part of the band Vince Vance and the Valiants while Carey's song was released in 1994.

It is the second time Stone has sued over the song. The singer sued in 2022 but he withdrew a 2022 case.

According to ABC, Troy Powers, who was responsible for the musical composition of the Valiants' song, is also named as a plaintiff.

ABC also report that Stone's legal team alleges that while the phrase in the song's title is part of the popular culture landscape now, it wasn't back when he co-authored his song in 1988 prior to its release the following year.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

