Mark Feehily steps back from touring with Westlife due to health issues

Mark Feehily has announced that he is standing down from all touring dates with Westlife due to health issues.

The Sligo native shared the news on social media on Wednesday evening (Feb 28th).

Announcement

The post read: "Hello and much love to you all! It's Mark here...

"Most of you are aware that I have had some health challenges over the past while. It actually started 3.5 years ago in August 2020 when I had surgery.

Advertisement

"Within a few days of this surgery I was in severe pain and was rused into A&E. I eventually ended that awful day in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) where I was informed that due to a complication with the surgery.

"I had developed severe "sepsis", a life threatening infection that would require immediate emergency surgery to rectify the problem and basically save my life. I spent the next few months in hospital.

"It was during lockdown. For months, due to strict Covid restrictions, I was not allowed any visitors including my fiancé and my then 10-month-old daughter. It was physically and mentally a very difficult time, not to mention traumatic having to spend so long in ICU.

"I was eventually discharged from hospital in December 202 but I have had ongoing medical problems as a result of it all."

Advertisement

The post went on to read; "it is with the upmost level of regret that I must now temporarily stand down from all Westlife touring until a time that I have had the chance to fully recover from the turbulent journey I have been through as an individual. Believe me, I wish things could be different."

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.