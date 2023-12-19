Marvel fires Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors as the future of the MCU becomes unclear

Actor Jonathan Majors has been fired by Marvel after he was found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend after a trial in New York.

The actor was set to star as the next big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang The Conqueror.

The 34-year-old had starred as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the series Loki.

He was set to star in the next big Avengers assemble movie Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Advertisement

A jury found Majors guilty of attacking British choreographer Grace Jabbari during an altercation in March.

According to the BBC, Jabbari had told the court that Major had left her with 'a fractured finger, bruising, a cut behind her ear and "excruciating" pain.'

It is believed that the actor could face up to a year in jail.

Advertisement

Jonathan Majors has been fired from Marvel after being found guilty of assault and harassment. (https://t.co/Zy76005nBB) pic.twitter.com/1AdQTDrVYV — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 18, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), PR firm The Lede Company and the management team at Entertainment 360 have dropped the actor.

Advertisement

THR also reports that Marvel could either recast the part of Kang or redevelop its plans and refocus on a brand new villain.

There is much uncertainty as regards Marvel's movies because, the company according to THR was 'building its entire current story arc around Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

Kang is a time-traveling villain and has already featured in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as well as both seasons of Loki.

He was supposed to be the lead of lead Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, to be released May 1, 2026.

THR also reports that the movie 'is still in the script phase and had not begun filming. No director is currently attached.'

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.