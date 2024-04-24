Megan Thee Stallion sued by former cameraman

Megan Thee Stallion has been accused of creating an “intolerable” work environment in a new lawsuit.

The Californian lawsuit was filed by former cameraman Emilio Garcia, who claimed he worked for the US rapper from 2018 for five years, and alleges he was subject to fat shaming, unpaid wages, and wrongful termination during that time.

The allegations also claim that Megan Thee Stallion – real name Megan Pete – had sex in a moving car “right beside” Mr Garcia who could not get out, during a tour trip to Ibiza in 2022. He claims the alleged incident left him “embarrassed, mortified and offended”.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. Photo: Doug Peters/PA.

Advertisement

In a statement given to the AP news agency, Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer said they would deal with the lawsuit in court.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” US lawyer Alex Spiro said.

During the same trip to Spain, Mr Garcia claimed he was subject to fat-shaming taunts, including “spit your food out” and “you don’t need to be eating”, the documents said.

Advertisement

The lawsuit also includes a host of workplace related claims, including Mr Garcia being misclassified as an independent contractor, which allegedly deprived him of healthcare.

He also claims he was “forced to take on a myriad of duties and work much longer hours” and denied overtime pay as well as breaks for rests and meals.

“Defendant (Megan Thee) Stallion’s conduct created a hostile work environment for Plaintiff, making the conditions of his employment intolerable,” the court documents said.

The lawsuit also claims that his compensation structure was changed in 2022 from a monthly rate to a pay-per-task system which resulted in him “earning significantly less”.

Advertisement

Mr Garcia has claimed that in June 2023 he was told his “services would no longer be required” which he has alleged was in “retaliation for his complaints of wage and hour violations”.

“Plaintiff grapples with mounting anxiety, depression, and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment, compounded by the trauma of unpaid work,” the lawsuit stated.

Reporting by Ellie Iorizzo, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.