Neighbours will start filming new series next month

Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The cast of Neighbours has announced that a new series of the Australian show will start filming next month.

Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne, Stefan Dennis, Ryan Moloney, Annie Jones, and April Rose Pengilly told the audience of Neighbours – The Celebration Tour at the London Palladium that production will start in April.

The announcement was shared by the cast during the final show of Neighbours – The Celebration Tour (Tremaine Gregg/Amazon Freevee)

Advertisement

The six actors including Fletcher (65), who played Karl Kennedy, and his on-screen wife Susan, portrayed by Woodburne (67), were also confirmed for a new chapter of the long-running soap.

Executive producer of Neighbours, since 2013, Jason Herbison, said: “It feels very real now. It’s a hive of activity at the studio.

“We’re busy writing the next chapter of Neighbours, bringing to life again the show’s much-loved characters as well as new residents.

Advertisement

“It’s exciting to see the sets being prepped, ready to start filming on April 17th which will be a huge day for everyone involved”.

The new series of the soap will premiere for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US in Autumn 2023. (Amazon Freevee)

Andrew Thompson is also returning as a producer as the new series is set to be filmed at Nunawading Studios in Melbourne.

Advertisement

The suburb, east of Melbourne’s Central Business District, is where the soap has been previously filmed.

Since first airing in 1985, the soap has followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

The series was initially dropped by Channel 5 following failure to secure new funding and the broadcaster aired a finale in July before it was revived.

The series, produced by Fremantle, will premiere for free on the streaming service Amazon Freevee in the UK and US in Autumn 2023.

The series will also stream on Prime Video in Ireland, Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.