Netflix releases trailer for new film set in Ireland called Irish Wish

Netflix has released the trailer for an Irish-themed romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan.

Irish Wish follows shy book editor Maddie Kelly (played by Lohan) on a supernatural, romantic journey of self-discovery.

The film was shot on location in Kilruddery House and Lough Tay in Co Wicklow, Westport in Co Mayo, as well as the Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare.

Lohan, whose family can trace their roots back to Italy and Ireland, said she jumped at the chance to explore this side of her heritage.

Ed Speleers and Lindsay Lohan in Irish Wish

“Ireland’s so beautiful,” she said in a press statement issued by Netflix. “I’d never been, [but] my grandfather’s from there. We stayed in this little town called Dalkey. The people are so nice, and the Guinness pies were amazing.”

Lohan also got to work with her younger brother, Dakota, who also appears in Irish Wish. “Whenever [I’m] with family, I’m really bad at not cracking up for some reason,” she said. “I make funny faces when I’m off camera just to mess with them.”

Irish Wish will be streaming on Netflix from March 15th, just in time for St Patrick’s Day.

