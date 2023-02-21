New range of hot sauces launched by UK singer-songwriter

A new range of hot sauces has been launched by a UK singer-songwriter.

Ed Sheeran's love for condiments is well known: he already has a Heinz Tomato Ketchup tattoo on his arm.

He says his new Tingly Ted condiments are perfect for fries, nuggets or "any meal at all".

They're due to go on sale later this year.

The brand is said to named after Sheeran’s childhood nickname.

According to the Irish Independent, Sheeran said: “I love sauces, that’s no secret. But the older I’ve got, the more I love and need spice with every single meal.

“I travel a lot, so having a bottle in my suitcase wherever I go that can spice up any and every meal seemed like a good idea.

“I knew I didn’t want to do a watery hot sauce, as they usually all get relegated to the same shelf of other random hot sauces. I wanted to make a sauce that took the same pride of place as ketchup.

“I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters, the Tingly and the Xtra Tingly.

"I’ve had them on tour with me recently to try them with all sorts of meals, and there really isn’t anything they don’t go with (except bananas, don’t do that).

“I’m so excited to bring this product out, it’s genuinely something I use every day on all three meals.”

The new range of hot sauces is set to come in two varieties: Tingly and Extra Tingly.

It will go on sale worldwide this year, with the price and Irish stockists to be announced.