Niall Horan announces "The Show" live tour

Chart-topping global superstar Niall Horan has just announced “THE SHOW” LIVE ON TOUR 2024" – his biggest tour yet and first headline run since 2018’s Flicker World Tour.

He’ll be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, including The Show, which is released June 9th.

Niall brings “THE SHOW” to 3Arena, Dublin, Friday 23rd February 2024. Tickets priced from €59.90 go on sale Friday

2nd June at 10 am from Ticketmaster.

The world tour will kick off on February 21, 2024, in Belfast at the SSE Arena.

UK and Ireland dates then include Dublin, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and a show at London’s OVO Arena

Wembley.

Niall says: “My favourite thing in the world is being on tour. Performing my songs for my fans and

sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place.

"This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all you “lovers” on the road in 2024. There’s

nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and

knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives.

"To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

A deeply felt meditation on everything from mental health to the infinite complexity and uncertainty

of love, The Show is an endlessly spellbinding statement on following your heart to its absolute

truth.

