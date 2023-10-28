Chasing Abbey's smash hit 'Oh My Johnny' goes platinum!

The trad tune-turned dance track has been practically unmissable since its release in July of this year, and it has now officially gone platinum. The song is based on the traditional tune, Banks of the Roses. The band took to their social media to share the news with their fans.

‘Oh My Johnny’ has gone Platinum 💿 thank you so much to all our fans, everyone who believed in us and all our team ❤️ not bad for 3 culchies 🤓 @Warnermusicirl @SpinninRecords pic.twitter.com/wtsw8xlF12 — CHASING ABBEY (@ChasingAbbeyHQ) October 25, 2023

Advertisement

This is a special recognition for a single reaching 1 million sales. This is the first song by Chasing Abbey to go to platinum. To celebrate 'Oh My Johnny' goes platinum, the Tullamore boys will be playing a gig in their hometown to celebrate. The concert will take place in the Phoenix, Tullamore.

If you love 'Oh My Johnny', the trio has another upcoming trad-dance song based on Lanigan's Ball, called 'Learning to Dance.'

Tune in to IrishBeats on Sundays from 9pm for the IrishBeats Official Homegrown Charts.

Advertisement

For all the latest news, check out Beat102103.com.