Pharrell Williams is Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director

Music producer Pharrell Williams has been nabbed by Louis Vuitton to be its new menswear creative director.

He takes up the position left vacant by the late designer Virgil Abloh who passed away a year ago.

In a statement on Twitter, the brand said: "Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris.."

Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men's Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

Pharrell became a household name as a music producer and the lead man in N.E.R.D.

Hailed as one of the most influential producers of his time, he's also known for not stepping out in any old rag.

Pharrell has some pretty extensive experience in the fashion industry. The star played a key role in the rise of streetwear as well as co-founding the label Billionaire Boys Club with Japanese designer Nigo in 2003.

In 2004, he teamed up with designer Marc Jacobs to create eyewear for Louis Vuitton. He's also had some successful collaborations with Moncler, Chanel, and Adidas.

But Pharrell has some big shoes to fill. Former director, Abloh, died at the age of 41. He privately battled cancer in 2021 and leaves behind an impressive legacy.