Pirates of the Caribbean is getting a reboot

Captain Jack is making a comeback. Ish.

Pirates of the Caribbean Producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, has revealed a reboot of the five-part movie franchise in in the works.

The first movie in the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, was released in 2003, and four other swashbuckling titles followed from 2006-2017.

All five Pirates movies were fronted by Johnny Depp, as Captain Jack Sparrow, but is he going to return for the reboot?

"We're gonna reboot Pirates so that its easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors," said Producer Bruckheimer.

He told Comicbook.com that there had been many ideas for the future of the franchise, including a film with Margot Robbie in the lead role, and a plan to get Johnny Depp back in the script.

However now his comment about not 'waiting on actors' hints towards a new cast and set of characters, and critics are unsure what the reboot will look like.

"It'll be interesting to see exactly what direction that fresh start takes" says Comicbook.com. "A film starring Margot Robbie can't be completely ruled out just yet, though that probably got a lot more challenging in the wake of Barbie's massive success. What we can assume though, is that the new movie will be taking some big swings"

