Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Pirates of the Caribbean is getting a reboot

Pirates of the Caribbean is getting a reboot
Disneyland Paris!
Michelle Heffernan
Michelle Heffernan
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Captain Jack is making a comeback. Ish.

Pirates of the Caribbean Producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, has revealed a reboot of the five-part movie franchise in in the works.

The first movie in the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, was released in 2003, and four other swashbuckling titles followed from 2006-2017.

All five Pirates movies were fronted by Johnny Depp, as Captain Jack Sparrow, but is he going to return for the reboot?

Advertisement

"We're gonna reboot Pirates so that its easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors," said Producer Bruckheimer.

He told Comicbook.com that there had been many ideas for the future of the franchise, including a film with Margot Robbie in the lead role, and a plan to get Johnny Depp back in the script.

However now his comment about  not 'waiting on actors' hints towards a new cast and set of characters, and critics are unsure what the reboot will look like.

"It'll be interesting to see exactly what direction that fresh start takes" says Comicbook.com. "A film starring Margot Robbie can't be completely ruled out just yet, though that probably got a lot more challenging in the wake of Barbie's massive success. What we can assume though, is that the new movie will be taking some big swings"

Advertisement

Keep up to date with the latest entertainment news on Beat102103.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Calls for more Gardaí following Wexford robbery outside Post Office

 By Aoife Kearns
Entertainment 2

Taylor Swift’s Dad will not face charges after alleged assault in Sydney

 By Beat News
Sport 3

John O'Shea says he's ready for full-time gig following last game as Interim Manager

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement