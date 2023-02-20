Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

Presenter Dan Walker 'glad to be alive' after he was knocked off bike by a car

Presenter Dan Walker 'glad to be alive' after he was knocked off bike by a car
Dan Walker, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

by Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Broadcaster Dan Walker said he is “glad to be alive” after he was hit by a car while out on his bike.

The 45-year-old former BBC Breakfast presenter tweeted shared a series of images of his bloodied and bruised face while sitting in an ambulance, alongside a selfie with the NHS staff who were caring for him.

Walker, who left the BBC to join 5 News on Channel 5 last year, was knocked off his bike on Monday morning leaving his face swollen but seemingly without any serious injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Walker tweeted: “Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken.

“Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene.”

Walker joked that the pictures of his face was an attempt at him smiling and added that he was “thankful for our NHS” captioning the pictures with a heart emoji.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Four teenagers hospitalised in suspected drug-related incident in Kilkenny

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Boy (10) in serious condition after crash with car while riding bike

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Teenager (17) handed life sentence for murder of woman in 2021

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement