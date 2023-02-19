Rebel Wilson announces engagement to Ramona Agruma

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rebel Wilson has announced that she and partner Ramona Agruma are engaged.

The Pitch Perfect star (42) announced her relationship with the Los Angeles-based fashion and jewellery designer in June last year.

In an Instagram post announcing the news on Sunday she thanked Disney boss Bob Iger and the “incredible team” at Disneyland for the “magical surprise”.

Posting a picture of the pair at the US theme park and their Tiffany ring, she wrote: “We said YES!

“Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

The pair are pictured outside the Disney castle wearing matching pink and white striped jumpers with black hearts on the front.

Wilson’s relationship with Agruma received media attention after Australian news outlet the Sydney Morning Herald tried to out the actress before she went public with her new relationship with a woman.

Wilson announced the birth of her daughter Royce Lillian, by surrogate, in November.

She told her 11 million Instagram followers at the time: “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”