Rihanna reveals she's pregnant with second child during Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna revealed she's pregnant during her half-time performance at the US Super Bowl. This will be her second child with partner Asap Rocky. They welcomed their first child - a boy - in May 2022.

Before the show, the singer said she was "thinking about bringing someone" on stage with her.

Fans assumed she was referring to one of the many artists she's collaborated with such as Jay-Z, Drake or Calvin Harris. But that's not what Rihanna was alluding to. She was hinting that she was pregnant with her second child.

Her partner, Asap Rocky, seemed to be enjoying the show and supporting his girlfriend from the Super Bowl pitch. He was captured videoing and cheering on his partner as she performed on the big stage.

There was a lot of speculation that Rihanna would showcase some of her new material but instead she performed fan favourites released throughout her extensive career. Some songs she performed included Where Have You Been, Rude Boy, All of the Lights and Umbrella.

The singer packed 12 songs into a 14 minute set while wearing an all-red custom jumpsuit by Loewe alongside her energetic dancers who dressed in all white.

Her pregnancy announcement wasn't quite as obvious as Beyonce's announcement back in 2011 at the MTV VMAs, therefore, some fans suggested that she was just showing off her curvier figure post pregnancy but as speculation grew, it was finally confirmed by her representatives after the show.

To say the internet nearly blew up is an understatement.