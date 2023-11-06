Play Button
Róisín Murphy announces gig at 3Olympia

Beat News
Róisín Murphy will play Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre on Saturday, February 3rd. 2024.

Murphy will make her return to the Olympia following on from a sold-out headline show at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In September, Murphy's latest album Hit Parade made it to number five on the UK albums charts and 11th on the Irish charts.

The release on September 8th followed backlash she received for comments she made on her personal social media account about the use of puberty blockers by transgender children.

The former Moloko frontwoman later apologised for the comments, writing: "To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heart-breaking."

She said she has spent her "whole life celebrating diversity and different views", adding: "I am so sorry my comments have been directly hurtful to many of you."

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 19th at 9am, with prices from €50.70 including fees.

