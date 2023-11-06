Róisín Murphy announces gig at 3Olympia

Róisín Murphy will play Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre on Saturday, February 3rd. 2024.

Murphy will make her return to the Olympia following on from a sold-out headline show at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In September, Murphy's latest album Hit Parade made it to number five on the UK albums charts and 11th on the Irish charts.

The release on September 8th followed backlash she received for comments she made on her personal social media account about the use of puberty blockers by transgender children.

DUBLIN show added! So happy to announce I’m coming home to play the @3olympiatheatre on the 3rd of February. The Full Show! With my wonderful band and crew. Musically and visually we will bring everything we’ve got... Please bring yourselves! 🥰💕

🎟️ Tickets on sale 9am Fri 10th… pic.twitter.com/QRijoIKpfQ — Róisín Murphy (@roisinmurphy) November 6, 2023

The former Moloko frontwoman later apologised for the comments, writing: "To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heart-breaking."

She said she has spent her "whole life celebrating diversity and different views", adding: "I am so sorry my comments have been directly hurtful to many of you."

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 19th at 9am, with prices from €50.70 including fees.

