Ryan Tubridy amongst contenders for This Morning slot

Ryan Tubridy amongst contenders for This Morning slot
Ryan Tubridy, © PA Media
Ava Somers
Ava Somers
Ryan Tubridy and Maura Higgins are amongst the contenders to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning, according to the Sunday World.

Willoughby announced earlier this week that she would be leaving the show.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the ITV hostess wrote:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

A man was arrested for plotting to kill Willoughby earlier this year, after her co-host, Phillip Schofield left the show after controversies regarding his sexuality and a possible relationship with a cast-member.

There are a few Irish names in the running for the coveted ITV slot. These include Laura Whitmore, Craig Doyle and Davina McCall. Two stand-out names in contention are Maura Higgins and former Late Late Show host, Ryan Tubridy.

ITV will make a decision regarding the replacement for Willoughby in the coming days.

