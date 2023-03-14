Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

Shawn Mendes is dating Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes is dating Sabrina Carpenter
Michelle Heffernan
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Singer Shawn Mendes is reportedly dating pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that "Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key."

 

Advertisement

The pair were photographed together at Miley Cyrus's album release party last week, and also out for a walk together in L.A. at the end of February. The news comes weeks after Shawn was alleged to be dating his 51-year-old chiropractor Dr. Jocelyn Miranda. The pair were photographed together shopping for groceries, as well as hiking together in L.A., and Miranda also attended the Grammys with Mendes in early February.

Advertisement

Mendes is yet to confirm any new relationship after calling it quits with his long-term partner, Camila Cabello in late 2021. Following the release of his breakup track "When You're Gone" last year, Mendes opened up on Instagram about the effect the break-up had on him. "Like, who do I call when I'm, like, ina panic attack?" the singer said. "It's like, oh I'm on my own now, I'm actually on my own and I hate that."

 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Pick 1

Family pay tribute to 6-year-old Irish boy who drowned in tragic pool accident

 By Robbie Byrne
News 2

'Animal lover' granny killed by stray pit bull she rescued

 By Robbie Byrne
Wexford News 3

More services to resume at Wexford Hospital this week

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement