Snow Patrol announce their only show in 2024

Snow Patrol have announced they're coming to Ireland for one night only next year.

The gig is their only show for 2024, and it's set to be a cracker.

It was announced this morning that the outdoor venue will be at Thomond Park in Limerick.

They take to the stage on the 12th of July next summer with special guests, Kingfisher.

Advertisement

✨ @SnowPatrol have announced their only Irish date in 2024 with a stadium show at Thomond Park, Limerick on Friday 12th July 2024 ☀️



⭕️ MCD PRESALE: https://t.co/ODRuB8Ehil

​​​​​​​

🌳 Subject to licence. pic.twitter.com/Y1iSmDHVQM — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) December 4, 2023

Snow Patrol

Over a twenty-nine year career, Snow Patrol have carved out a unique place for themselves.

Advertisement

From their 1998 debut, Songs for Polarbears, which Pitchfork hailed as “an impressive piece of work” to the 2023 20th Anniversary reissue of the x6 platinum Final Straw, their melancholy anthems of heartbreak and separation have touched lives and mended hearts.

The band has racked up an impressive number of critical and commercial accolades, including 15 million global album sales, 1+ billion global track streams, 5 UK Platinum Albums, and are Grammy, BRIT Award and Mercury Music Prize nominated.

Kingfishr

Limerick-based 3-piece, Kingfishr, have quickly established themselves as one of the rising prospects in Irish music. Emerging over the last 12 months as part of the newest generation of Irish contemporaries, the band’s grand, atmospheric tone married with their propensity for catchy melodies has resonated with a wide audience. All five of their releases this past year have garnered significant Irish radio play as well as spots on New Music Friday UK.

Tickets

Pre-sale is available for registration. General tickets will go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.