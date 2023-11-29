Spotify reveals its most streamed artists for 2023

Taylor Swift is continuing to dominate the musical landscape as she was named the most streamed artist on Spotify this year.

The US singer, 33, secured the coveted spot as she has garnered more than 26.1 billion global streams since the beginning of the year, according to the music platform.

Swift was also the most streamed artist in the UK chart, followed by Canadian stars Drake and The Weekend with Sheffield-based Arctic Monkeys coming in fourth and Yorkshire-born Ed Sheeran placing fifth.

Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year… pic.twitter.com/HZVkjvxp2D — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 29, 2023

Swift’s 2022 release Midnights, which went to number one on both sides of the Atlantic, was the most the streamed album in the UK for 2023.

Her 2019 album Lover also placed at number five on the list, behind SZA’s second studio album SOS, Harry Styles’ third release, titled Harry’s House, and Artic Monkey’s 2013 album AM.

Midnights came second globally, missing out on the title to Un Verano Sin Ti by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, which secured the top spot as it has received more than 4.5 billion global streams since January 1.

SZA took the third spot with SOS and rounding out the list in the fourth and fifth spots were Starboy by The Weeknd and Manana Sera Bonito by Karol.

Swift’s Spotify success comes after an amazing year which saw her sell out stadiums across the Americas, win a host of awards and dominate the charts with the re-release of her albums Speak Now and 1989, this time as Taylor’s Version.

Elsewhere, Dave and Central Cee’s hit Sprinter was the most streamed song in the UK while Miley Cyrus’s Flowers took the second spot followed by SZA’s Kill Bill at third.

PinkPantheress’s Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2 came in fourth and London-born Raye rounded off the top five with her hit Escapism featuring 070 Shake.

Miley Cyrus’s Flowers was the most streamed song on Spotify for 2023. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Cyrus’s hit Flowers was the most streamed song of 2023 globally as it secured more than 1.6 billion streams.

Kill Bill by SZA came second and Styles’ viral hit As It Was placed third.

The fourth and fifth spots were filled by Jung Kook featuring Latto with Seven and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma with their track Ella Baila Sola.

In the world of podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience starring the US commentator was the most popular in the UK while The Diary Of A CEO by Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett came second.

The comedic dream food podcast Off Menu by stand-ups Ed Gamble and James Acaster took third spot, comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell came fourth and Call Her Daddy hosted by Alex Cooper was at number five.

Spotify will also be bringing their annual Wrapped campaign to life by hosting a live show in London on Thursday.

It will feature performances by some of the stand out artists of 2023 including Sam Smith, Chase & Status, Charli XCX, Kenya Grace, Strandz, Raye and Libianca.

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

