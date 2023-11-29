Spotify wrapped is here - You can view your must listened songs and artistes for 2024

It’s already that time of year for Spotify to release its annual “Wrapped” feature.

Spotify wrapped provides users with personalised analytics of their music listening habits from the past year and this year is no different.

As expected, Taylor Swift has dominated the list for most listeners with Spotify announcing the American is the most listened to artiste in the world.

The music streaming service first released Spotify Wrapped in 2016. The statistics provide music fans with their top listened-to artists, albums, songs, podcasts and more to share with their friends.

How to access your personalised Spotify wrapped when it’s ready

For those interested in participating in the viral hype, you must be a Spotify subscriber.

The feature will likely pop up automatically when you open the app. However, if it doesn’t, you can go to Spotify’s website or check out the “home” section of the app and Spotify Wrapped should be there.