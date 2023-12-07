‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ winner revealed as competition is renewed for second season

The last episode of the first season of Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" premiered on the streaming service on Wednesday December 6, 2023.

The streaming giant also announced yesterday that season two of the show is in development.

456 players were whittled down to three - Player 016 Sam, Player 287 Mai, and Player 451 Phil.

Mai player 287 won the final game of the competition that left viewers on the edges of their seats.

Mai and Phil went head-to-head after Sam was eliminated following pressing a button during a game of chance at the final three's dinner.

He decided to press it after Mai, who had no game consequences for pressing it first. But Sam wasn't quite so lucky and was eliminated, while Phil didn't need to press it at all.

Phil and Mai then went head-to-head in a game of 'Rock, Paper, Scissors" and for each round they won, they got to try a different key in a safe to gain access to the prize money.

Ultimately Mai chose the correct key and opened the safe revealing a golden debit card inside. But while viewers have been raving about the Squid Games spin-off, many were left disappointed about the final episode.

The original “Squid Game” series is a South Korean drama created for Netflix. In the fictional show, meant to be a commentary on capitalism and class divides in South Korea, 456 players in need of money compete in a series of deadly games for a chance to win ₩45.6 billion ($34.6 million).

According to Forbes, a pair of former contestants are considering a lawsuit against the streamer for hypothermia and nerve damage they suffered while filming one of the show's segments.

