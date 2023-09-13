Stranger Things just dropped a teaser for the final season

Cue ominous music....

Stranger Things Season 5 is in the works and Twitter/X is currently exploding thanks to an unexpected final season teaser:

The official Stranger Things X/Twitter account just posted the above video with the caption "excuse our mess...". One fan immediately replied "What does it mean?" and the Stranger Things account replied "It means something sweet is coming."

(If you haven't yet streamed all of Stranger Things, STOP reading here. We're about to go through some spoilers)

The final episode of Season 4 was tumultuous to say the least. Hawkins was left in ruins, as Vecna successfully took four lives and opened the gateway to the Upside Down. Max is in a coma, having only died long enough for Vecna's curse to work. In the final scene our four friends and Eleven look down on Hawkins as plants and flowers die and ash falls from the sky. We don't know what's coming but it seems all of the darkness of the Upside Down is about to enter the real world and a final battle is imminent.

One thing we do know is that the character of Will Myers (Noah Schnapp) will be back on focus, as he was in the very first series of the show. In a previous interview about Noah Schnapp's career, the Duffer brothers revealed his character will once again take centre stage. Ross Duffer said: "The emotional arc for (Will) is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together."

The official release date for Season 5 has not yet been announced as filming has been affected by the current strikes in Hollywood.

Current estimates are for the end of 2024, or possibly 2025. Frankly, it cannot come soon enough!