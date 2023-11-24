Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Taskmaster confirms celebrity line-up for new year ‘treat’ special

Taskmaster confirms celebrity line-up for new year ‘treat’ special
Zoe Ball, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Zoe Ball and and Deborah Meaden are among the new contestants confirmed to appear on a new year special of Taskmaster.

The BBC Two radio presenter and Dragons’ Den star will appear alongside actor Lenny Rush, naturalist Steve Backshall, and musician Kojey Radical on the comedy gameshow, which airs on Channel 4.

The one-off special, which was announced during the final episode of series 16, will see the five celebrities compete in bizarre challenges to be crowned Taskmaster champion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video released on social media showed Ball’s challenge involving blowing a bubble with gum, while Meaden was seen gnawing on a poppadom and Rush’s involved toast.

“We’ll be back with series 17 next year,” an announcement on social media said.

“But before then, the Taskmaster has a little treat in store this New Year…

Advertisement

“See you then, @DeborahMeaden, @KojeyRadical, Lenny Rush, @SteveBackshall & @ZoeTheBall!”

Greg Davies will return to his throne as Taskmaster, alongside Alex Horne who will adjudicate on the new round of hopefuls as they take part in the challenges.

Ellie Iorizzo, LA Correspondent & Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Jozef Puska begins formal bid to appeal conviction for murder of Ashling Murphy

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Fire breaks out at Kilkenny home, woman taken to hospital

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Entertainment 3

Patrick Kielty: Hosting Toy Show 'a massive honour' as theme revealed

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement