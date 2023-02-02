Taylor Lautner shares his regrets over 2009 Kanye and Taylor Swift moment

Remember back in 2009 when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at the VMAs?

I remember watching this from my living room.

This video is 10x funnier years later.

Kanye interrupts Taylor Swift at the VMA's (2009) pic.twitter.com/cOgJ7ZzS1Y — π (@natebarksdale_) January 3, 2018

Easily one of the most infamous pop culture moments of this century.

Did you know that her then boyfriend-Taylor Lautner-was the one presenting her with the award on stage?

Taylor has shared his side of the scandal on the podcast he records with his wife,(who is very confusingly, also called Taylor).

"If you could go back to one moment in your life, what moment would that be?" Tay asks her husband, Taylor.

"Probably the 2009 VMAs when I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit."

"I'm deceased," his wife responds.

Taylor explained how the moment unfolded before him, and why it caused him confusion

"I gave her the award, I took 5 steps back, in the middle of her giving her thank you speech, Kanye, jumps up onto the stage. I can barely hear it, I can't see them, I'm just assuming this whole thing was a practice and rehearsed skit, cos why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage?" he says.

Taylor presumed he was witnessing a prepared sketch and began to nervously laugh. "If you look back, I'm actually caught laughing," he tells his wife. "The second she (Taylor Swift) turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like OH."

Commenting on the Tiktok post, followers praised Taylor Lautner for his concern for his ex-girlfriend. "This is why he's the only ex to ever get an apology song," says one user. "Maybe her best ex he's such an angel," said another.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift dated for s short period in 2009. He married his wife, formerly Taylor Dome, in November 2022.