Taylor Swift adds third Irish date

This is not a drill!

Due to overwhelming demand, Taylor Swift has added a THIRD Irish date to her Eras tour. The Antihero hit maker will be playing in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Friday June 28th, Saturday June 29th AND Sunday June 30th, 2024

Fans nationwide are eagerly awaiting their "access codes" today to become eligible to purchase tickets for Irish Eras tour dates when they officially go on sale. All who don't receive a code will be placed on a waiting like by promoter AEG Presents. Receiving a code is also no guarantee of a ticket, as tickets will still be issued online on a first come, first served basis

Ticketmaster previously gave July 13th as the date of general sale, however , due to the overwhelming demand for tickets, the retailer has issued the following update:

Tickets will be on sale on Thursday July 20th 2023.

Tickets for Friday June 28th 2024 will be available at 11am

Tickets for Saturday June 29th 2024 will be available at 1pm

Tickets for Sunday June 30th will be available at 3pm

Only fans who participated in the Taylor Swift UK Store Midnights album pre-order last year will qualify for special pre-sale access to all UK and Ireland shows.

"Rampant price gouging" has already been reported by Dublin hotels taking advantage of fans prebooking accommodation ahead of Taylor's 2024 Dublin dates. Independent TD Thomas Pringle told the Dáíl that there wasn't a single hotel room available in Dublin on the dates of the Eras tour for less than €350.

For more updates on Taylor Swift and the Eras tour, keep an eye on our socials and listen live to Beat. God speed Swifties!