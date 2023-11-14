Taylor Swift adds two news dates to leg of 2024 Eras tour

Taylor Swift has added two dates to the London leg of her Eras tour.

The superstar already had six dates scheduled at Wembley Stadium in June and August next year.

However, fans who want tickets for the new dates must have a registration code from the previous sale.

Taylor will bring the tour to Dublin's Aviva at the end of June.

In a post online by Taylor Nation - the star's management and PR team - they said: "A limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and receive notifications via email starting today."

God, we love the English. #TSTheErasTour just added TWO new London shows in August 2024. A limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and receive notifications via email starting today. https://t.co/AaQHSagVbo pic.twitter.com/TUx0slvRUT — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) November 14, 2023

First-come, first serve

In a statement on their website, Wembley stadium reminded fans that it will be a first-come, first serve for fans hoping to get tickets.

Tickets will be available to purchase via the Ticketmaster & AXS websites, and access code holders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting at approximately the following times and dates:

Monday 19 August: On-sale 14 November 2023 at 2pm local time

Tuesday 20 August: On-sale 15 November 2023 at 2pm local time

Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while currently available inventory lasts.

According to their statement: "It’s a simple, standard purchase process.

For more information, visit wembleystadium.com.

Do I have more chance of getting a ticket the earlier I registered?

No, registering early during the registration window will not give you any advantage, as long as you registered before the registration window closed.

Wembley stadium have advised people that registration does not guarantee access to the sale, or to tickets.

They expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available.

A limited number of fans will get access to the sale, and the others will be put on the waitlist. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while current available inventory lasts.

