Taylor Swift wins prestigious award previously won by Hitler, Martin Luther King, Obama

Time magazine has named US pop icon Taylor Swift as its Person of the Year.

In a statement released on social media, the popular magazine called her "the hero of her own story."

"Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light... Swift is the rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story," Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs wrote in a statement.

"Much of what Swift accomplished in 2023 exists beyond measurement. She mapped her journey and shared the results with the world: She committed to validating the dreams, feelings, and experiences of people, especially women, who felt overlooked and regularly underestimated."

The huge $92.8 million ($86m) opening earlier this year of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film set the tone for the Cruel Summer singer's 2023.

Advance ticket sales for the movie topped $100 million (€93m) worldwide, theatre operator AMC said, making it the best-selling feature-length concert film in history.

Swift also began a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and this has brought her more fans from the NFL.

"For building a world of her own that made a place for so many, for spinning her story into a global legend, for bringing joy to a society desperately in need of it, Taylor Swift is TIME's 2023 Person of the Year," Jacobs said.

