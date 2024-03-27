Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s Dad will not face charges after alleged assault in Sydney

Taylor Swift’s Dad will not face charges after alleged assault in Sydney
MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – New Jersey, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Taylor Swift’s Dad will not face police charges over accusations he punched a photographer in Australia.

Photographer Ben McDonald told police that Scott Swift struck him in the face at Neutral Bay Wharf in Sydney on February 27th, hours after his pop star daughter’s Australian tour had ended.

Following a month-long investigation, New South Wales police have confirmed no further action would be taken.

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Advertisement

A statement given to the PA news agency said: “Officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command have conducted an investigation following a report of an assault at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30am on Tuesday, February 27.

“No further police action.”

The alleged confrontation happened after Mr Swift and his daughter left a yacht, in the hours after the final of her four Eras Tour dates in Sydney.

Advertisement

At the time, Taylor Swift’s representative accused members of the media of behaving “aggressively” towards the megastar during the interaction.

Veteran photographer Mr McDonald described the incident at the time as a “punch in the chops” that “didn’t require medical assistance.”

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Pirates of the Caribbean is getting a reboot

 By Michelle Heffernan
Wexford News 2

Calls for more Gardaí following Wexford robbery outside Post Office

 By Aoife Kearns
Sport 3

John O'Shea says he's ready for full-time gig following last game as Interim Manager

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement