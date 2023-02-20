The 1975 announce shows in Dublin and Cork this summer

The 1975 have announced headline shows this summer.

The first is at Dublin’s St. Anne’s Park on 7 June and the second will be at Cork’s Musgrave Park on 13 June.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 24th February at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie.

Formed in Manchester in 2002, The 1975 have firmly established themselves as an act at the forefront of their generation. The band has been crowned ‘Best Group’ at the BRIT Awards twice and won the Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act at this year’s 2023 ceremony.

Their fifth album ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ was their fifth consecutive no.1 album in the UK. Just last month, the band completed the Ireland and UK leg of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, including sold out dates at Dublin’s 3Arena, Belfast’s SSE Arena and two dates at London’s O2 Arena, to wide critical acclaim.

The 1975’s five-album career has encompassed glossy pop, punk, garage rock, electro-funk, country and so much more.

The English rockers have designed a unique approach to songwriting and amassed an incredible following and ardent fanbase through their music which explores mental health, addiction, climate change and nihilism – to reference just a few songs.

Latest album, 2022’s ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, was praised for its enigmatic and ‘contradictory’ songcraft and their viral ‘At Their Very Best Tour’ not only executed a show-within-a-show concept whilst delivering a tirade of hits, but featured Taylor Swift as a surprise guest at one London show.