The Beatles to release final song

The Beatles are to release their final song, 'Now and Then', next week - according to BBC.

More than 50 years after the world's most famous band split up, they have announced the release of their last song.

The song is called 'Now and Then'. It is based on a 1970s demo recording by John Lennon. It was completed last year by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.

McCartney stated in an interview that AI had been used to extract Lennon's vocals from an old cassette tape.

The Beatles final song is to be released at 2pm on Tuesday the second of November.

This single will also feature on remastered versions of The Beatles' Red and Blue albums. Having previously been released in 1973, these two compilation albums were described by Rolling Stone as 'arguably the most influential greatest hits albums in history.'

The albums are divided into the bands early music (on the Red album) and experimental songs (on the Blue album).

Creating this song was a surreal experience, according to the remaining Beatles stars.

Advertisement "There it was, John's voice, crystal clear," said Sir Paul. "It's quite emotional. And we all play on it, it's a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's an exciting thing."