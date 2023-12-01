The Killers announce two Irish summer tour dates for 2024

American rock band The Killers have announced two Irish dates for 2024.

The Las Vegas foursome are best known for their debut album Hot Fuss from 2004.

The new tour is part of the promotion of their new album, Rebel Diamonds.

MCD Productions made the announcement this morning on social media, that the band are returning to Ireland in 2024.

Ahead of the release of their brand new compilation album, Rebel Diamonds, on 8th December, The Killers have announced details of a celebratory UK/Ireland tour in summer 2024.

The Rebel Diamonds Tour will celebrate the band’s 20 years of hits in a series of arena shows, including multiple nights at Dublin’s 3Arena on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th June.

Tickets for the Rebel Diamonds Tour go on sale at 09:30 on Friday 8th December, from Ticketmaster.ie coinciding with the release of the band’s celebratory ‘best of’ album, Rebel Diamonds.

Rebel Diamonds is an album of highlights featuring 20 tracks, including the modern day classics “Mr. Brightside,” “When You Were Young,” “All These Things That I’ve Done,” “Human,” “Read My Mind”, “The Man” and more, through to the band’s most recently released, critically-lauded single, “Your Side of Town,” and one brand new anthem, “Spirit”.

