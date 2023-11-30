Play Button
The Young Offenders Season 4 delayed due to RTÉ cuts

The Young Offenders Season 4 delayed due to RTÉ cuts
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
The next series of The Young Offenders has been delayed due to RTÉ budget cuts.

The fourth series of the sitcom has wrapped filming, but won't hit our screens until 2025.

It's not the only RTÉ show to be affected. From January 2024, Fair City will be reduced to three episodes a week.

The broadcaster has announced a number of deferrals, which they say is to help achieve a reduction of €10 million.

RTÉ game show The Money List is also to be deferred until 2025.

The broadcaster won't produce an in-house evening entertainment show in Spring 2024, a slot that was once held by Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything.

Kevin Bakhurst, Director-General, says: “2024 will be a challenging year and one in which we will have to manage our cost base carefully. These deferrals of production and transmission, along with reduced production budgets, are hard choices."

RTÉ says additional savings will be delivered through production savings in News, Sport and Current Affairs.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

