Tiësto announces summer tour date in Ireland

Joleen Murphy
Grammy Award-winning, RIAA platinum-certified international icon Tiësto has announced an Irish tour date.

MCD productions made the announcement on Twitter this morning saying the International icon is due to come to Ireland later this summer.

The Dutch DJ and music producer was once voted "the Greatest DJ of All Time" by Mix magazine.

Tiësto is coming to Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Saturday 26th August 2023.

Tickets from €49.90 including booking fee go on sale this Friday at 9am. Subject to license.

