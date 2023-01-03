TOWIE's Megan McKenna wants to 'prove herself' as a singer

TOWIE star Megan McKenna wants to 'prove herself' as a singer.

The star-turned-singer shot to fame during her time as a cast member on the reality show 'The Only Way Is Essex' but the 30-year-old has been carving out a career in music in recent years.

Smashing the last show true Dolly style 💖🤠💎 pic.twitter.com/Pjlz3Va1BP — Megan McKenna (@Megan_Mckenna_) December 20, 2022

Advertisement

Hoping for country music success Megan told The Sun: "I am still judged for doing reality TV but I don’t think that is a bad thing. I feel like I have a chance to prove that I am actually a real artist. With country music, it is all about stories?.?.?.?If I had a boring life I wouldn’t have anything good to write about. I thank all my exes and I thank all the drama in my life."

I’ve released a country version of silent night for you all as it’s Christmas Eve 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/vMId6paPCN pic.twitter.com/qZfP2hEEwh — Megan McKenna (@Megan_Mckenna_) December 24, 2022

Advertisement

Having released her debut album 'Story of Me' in 2018, Megan has admitted that becoming a musician has always been a dream of hers.

You might remember she won 'The X Factor: Celebrity' in 2019 and went on to explain "It was always my aim to be a singer. I trained at full-time theatre school and went to every

audition going. When I was little, my mum had to drive me all over the UK. TV kind of got me to where I want to be and I’m on my journey with my music. I’ve always been doing it, but no-ones really known about it and its like, 'Oh? Is she doing music now?

She continued: "I never really wanted to do reality TV. At the time I was auditioning for lots of different things, but I just felt like I had to take what I got offered."

Advertisement

Megan McKenna's debut album is out now and she's just wrapped up her tour with boyband Blue.