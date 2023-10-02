Toy Story actor warns against AI

Toy Story actor Tom Hanks has alerted fans to a circulating dental plan advertisement featuring his image that was generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In a post to his 9.5 million Instagram followers, the actor said that his image was used without his consent.

“BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it.” - Hanks wrote over a still of a computer-generated image of himself from the video advertisement.

According to The Guardian, the Oscar winner has previously expressed concerns about the integration of AI in film and TV.

However, he has previously given approval for digitally altered versions of himself, such as the CGI version in the 2004 film The Polar Express and a de-aged render for scenes in the 2022 film A Man Called Otto.

Days before the commencement of the Hollywood writer's strike, Hanks shared his thoughts on AI in a podcast conversation with British comedian Adam Buxton, stating “We saw this coming. We saw that there was going to be this ability to take zeros and ones inside a computer and turn it into a face and a character."

“Right now if I wanted to, I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come. Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology,” added Hanks, stressing AI's ability to recreate any age, allowing a deep fake version of him to continue acting in perpetuity.

In June, Tom Hanks has appeared at the Dalkey Book Festival to discuss his debut novel, The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece.

