Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

Tom Hanks to speak at Dalkey Book Festival about his debut novel

Tom Hanks to speak at Dalkey Book Festival about his debut novel
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Tom Hanks attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks will appear at the Dalkey Book Festival in June to talk about his debut novel, The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece.

The book, which will be released next week, spans several decades and has been described by his publishers as a “wildly ambitious” story about the making of film.

The novel is about a “colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it”, according to the official synopsis.

Hanks, who won two Oscars for his performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, will appear at the festival in Dalkey on Friday, June 16th, discussing his novel and his path from film to fiction writing. Each ticket holder will also receive a copy of the book, the organisers said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The annual book festival, which was set up by David McWilliams and Sian Smyth in 2010, runs from June 15th to 18th. It has previously hosted a Nobel Laureate, Booker Prize winners and Oscar nominees.

To close the festival this year, Dubliners Bono and Fintan O’Toole will talk about their very different but overlapping memoirs, Surrender and We Don’t Know Ourselves.

Other speakers include U2′s The Edge, physics professor and TV presenter Brian Cox, and comedian Ruby Wax.

Tickets to the events with Tom Hanks, Brian Cox, Bono and Fintan O’Toole will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Kildare council worker who repeatedly put raw sewage in co-worker's coffee jailed for 8 months

 By Robbie Byrne
News 2

Ryanair to cancel 220 flights effecting 40,000 Bank Holiday travellers

 By Beat News
News 3

Supermarkets in Ireland drop milk price overnight

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement