A 'Take Me Out' style event is on in Carlow tonight

The event will be based on the popular TV show, where one single man tries to impress up to thirty single women.

Tully's Bar are running the Take Me Out style event from 9pm and all proceeds go to Carlow Women's Aid

Entry is free. What have you got to lose? No likey no lightey!

