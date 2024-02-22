Play Button
Van Morrison and The Sugababes to play Live at the Marquee this summer

Van Morrison. Photo: PA
Three new acts have been added to the line-up for this summer's Live at the Marquee schedule in Cork.

Van Morrison, The Sugababes and Bryan Adams will take to the stage on dates across the summer.

The Sugababes have already sold out their date at Iveagh Gardens Dublin this summer and will take to the stage of the Marquee in Cork on May 23rd.

Van Morrison's Cork gig (May 31st) is one of three announced by the Brown Eyed Girl singer, who will also play Belfast's Botanic Gardens on May 26th, and the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on July 4th.

Bryan Adams will make his return to the Marquee on June 11th, having last played at the venue in 2017.

It was also announced Hermitage Green will be the special guest for Damien Dempsey when he performs at the Marquee on June 8th.

Other artists announced for the Marquee's summer schedule include Gavin James, The Coronas, John Bishop, and Jenny Greene and the RTÉ concert orchestra.

Tickets for the additional dates go on sale Thursday, February 29th at 9 am via Ticketmaster.

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

