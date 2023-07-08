Vogue Williams has placed her Dublin home on the market for almost €1.3 million.

The media personality (37), who has three young children with husband Spencer Matthews, bought "Kapiti" three years ago in a half-finished state and transformed it into her family's Irish base.

Williams, who hosts the popular My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with her friend and comedian Joanne McNally, now plans to move to a bigger home in the Howth area.

Described by the selling agents as "a home of real distinction", the contemporary property on Thormanby Road is a four-bed townhouse with an A3 energy rating and 224sq m of living space.

There is a gently terraced rear garden featuring an elevated patio area as an ideal relaxation space.

Inside a bright reception hall greets you on arrival with built-in cabinets for clever storage.

The front den is neat and functional, while the main kitchen, living and dining space on the ground floor at the rear features an oversized island unit as its centrepiece.

Upstairs each bedroom has fitted wardrobes. While two bedrooms are well-served by the main family bathroom, two further bedrooms have their own private en-suites.

An upstairs living space doubles as an ideal work-from-home office with views of Ireland’s Eye and Howth village.

The master bedroom has panoramic views of Howth and a generous outside terrace from which to enjoy the scenery all year round.

‘Kapiti’ is on the market for €1,295,000. You can check it out on MyHome.ie

