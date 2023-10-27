Waterford poet's new book launched last night

Wayne Power, a celebrated poet hailing from Waterford, unveiled his latest literary creation, Only When I'm Dancing Can I Feel This Free.

This marks his fifth published work, along with a series of four music videos that have been released over the past four years. The book comprises a collection of 90 poems.

In describing his latest work, Power reflects on his journey, stating: “I’ve delved back to being a plucky 19 year old with a chip on his shoulder. To a currently 39 year old adult still trying to figure it all out.” He added: “Still trying to fit and find my place. Still trying to kick doors and walls down. Still wanting to have something to say. Still frightened of the big bad world. Still wearing a heart on my sleeve with words to weave.”

The book officially launched on Thursday, October 26th, at St. Patrick's Gateway in Waterford City, as part of the Waterford Writers Weekend.

The event was hosted by local comedian Tony Kelly, known for his recent work on the locally-produced film The Hurler. During the launch, Wayne Power delivered a selection of poems from his latest book.

Adding a musical dimension to the event, the local alternative rock band Chalk Blonde provided a musical backdrop for Power's poem Fade Plus.

A special highlight of the evening was a moving performance of Madonna's Like A Prayer by the Waterford Centre of Music's Adult Choir, in which Wayne Power is an active participant.

With more than a nod and a wink to the Queen of Pop, Wayne expressed his sentiment about his latest creation: “The lyrics from which this book is named after, I feel are fitting. They encapsulate joy and freedom: something I have struggled and fought for, for a long time and feel I have achieved through poetry and spoken word. I have found my voice and freedom through this beautiful art form that has ultimately changed my life.”

Expressing his future aspirations, Wayne Power shared on his Instagram account: "I have a strong desire to tour with this book in 2024, both within our local community and on a national scale. I yearn to participate in festivals and share my work every night, if the opportunity arises."

Only When I'm Dancing Can I Feel This Free follows Wayne Power's media project from the previous year, titled A Place For Us, which showcased the collaboration with the local band 2Time Charlie.

He recently made an appearance on Tony Kelly's podcast, My Head is Wrecked, where he opened up about his personal struggle with agoraphobia. He shared his experience of enduring an extended period of 13 years in isolation from the world due to this condition.

